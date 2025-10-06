Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s Hype Is Real, Says Neelam – That’s Why Everyone Targets Her

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal once again found herself in the spotlight - this time, thanks to the new wildcard entrant Malti Chahar who looks like she plans to get footage via developing a rapport with Tanya.

After her entry, Neelam was seen telling Tanya that every new person who enters the Bigg Boss house seems to target her because of her massive popularity outside. She said,

"Notice karna Tanya, tumhara hype haina... tumse bhai jitne log ghar me jal rahe haina, to bahar se bhi jitne log aate hai definitely jealous hote hai."

(Translation: "Notice this Tanya, your hype is real... people inside are jealous of you, and even those who come from outside feel the same.")

Neelam's words reflected what many fans have been saying for weeks - Tanya's growing fame and attention have made her an easy target for jokes and criticism. Despite being trolled and roasted multiple times, Tanya continues to stay calm and focused, earning more support from viewers.

Social media users quickly agreed with Neelam's comment, calling it "the truth finally spoken out loud." Many pointed out how Tanya's hype, confidence, and strong fanbase outside the house have become reasons for jealousy among others.

Fans praised Tanya for handling pressure with grace and not engaging in unnecessary fights. Her balanced attitude has made her one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. With Neelam openly acknowledging the reality, the conversation highlighted how Tanya's popularity - both inside and outside - continues to shake things up in the Bigg Boss 19 house.