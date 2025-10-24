Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Stands Tall After Mridul’s Betrayal, Fans Call Her The True One Woman Army

The latest Bigg Boss episode has sparked outrage among viewers after Mridul Tiwari was seen turning Tanya Mittal's genuine support into gossip. What was meant to be a motivating and friendly chat quickly turned into a classic case of betrayal, leaving Tanya cornered and fans furious.

Tanya, who has consistently stood out for her maturity and calmness, took the time to guide Mridul after he faced repeated criticism for being inactive in the game. In an honest attempt to help him understand the dynamics, she explained how every housemate has their own approach - from Shehbaz's involvement in every fight to Amaal's lighthearted entertainment and Neelam's fun gossip sessions. Tanya even spoke about herself with humor, making it clear the discussion was balanced, not judgmental.

But instead of appreciating her advice, Mridul reportedly twisted her words and went around the house telling others "what Tanya said about them." His actions immediately turned the house against her, creating unnecessary drama and misunderstandings.

Fans on social media didn't hold back. Within hours, X (Twitter) was flooded with posts slamming Mridul for being "calculative," "disloyal," and "cowardly." Many users pointed out that Tanya was the only contestant who had genuinely cared enough to motivate him - and he repaid her with betrayal.

Meanwhile, Tanya's calm composure and refusal to defend herself loudly earned her massive respect online. Fans praised her strength under pressure, trending #OneWomanArmyTanya to show solidarity. For viewers, this incident proved one thing - even surrounded by betrayal, Tanya Mittal continues to shine alone, stronger than ever.