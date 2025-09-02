Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Wins Praise For Chanting Amid Negativity

Bigg Boss 19 has been full of heated arguments and tense moments, but one contestant, Tanya Mittal, is being praised for the calm way she is handling the pressure. Tanya found herself cornered in recent episodes when several housemates targeted her.

The trouble began when Tanya refused to clean the smoking room, which led to criticism from Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri. Things worsened when Nehal Chudasama lashed out after Tanya simply requested some poha for her friend Neelam. Nehal went a step further and made a personal comment about Tanya's "bad breath," something fans called unnecessary and insulting.

While many expected Tanya to hit back, her reaction surprised everyone. Instead of engaging in loud arguments or defending herself aggressively, Tanya was seen quietly chanting to herself. The spiritual practice seemed to help her stay centered while the negativity unfolded around her.

Clips of this moment quickly spread on social media, where fans lauded Tanya's strength. Many called her an inspiration for choosing peace over confrontation. Comments like "Grace under fire" and "This is how you handle hate" flooded timelines, with supporters highlighting her inner calm.

Even celebrities like Gauahar Khan noted the unfair targeting and backed Tanya publicly. But it was Tanya's chanting that truly inspired viewers, showing how faith and patience can be more powerful than arguments.

In a house known for drama and heated exchanges, Tanya Mittal is setting herself apart with her unshaken belief and dignified responses. As one fan wrote online, "Everyone else is shouting, but Tanya is teaching us how silence and prayers can win battles."