Bigg Boss 19: Tanya's Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Arrested In Mumbai Post Allegations Of Religious Insensitivity

Balraj Singh's arrest at Mumbai airport has sparked speculation about its effect on Tanya Mittal's Bigg Boss 19 journey. Allegations from his ex-girlfriend Zoya Khan add to the intrigue surrounding the show.



Bigg Boss 19 has captivated audiences with its intense drama and surprises right from the start. The theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, empowers contestants to make decisions, turning the house into a political arena. Tanya Mittal has been a focal point for her actions inside the house. However, her ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh is also in the limelight due to recent developments.

Reports have emerged that Balraj Singh was arrested at Mumbai airport, though the reason remains unclear. This incident has left fans speculating about its impact on Tanya Mittal's journey in Bigg Boss 19. Some believe that allegations made by Balraj's former girlfriend Zoya Khan might have contributed to his arrest.

Balraj Singh's Background

Balraj Singh is not just known for his past relationship with Tanya Mittal but also for his online presence. He is a YouTuber and influencer with a significant following of 2.6 million on Instagram and over 82,000 subscribers on YouTube. His content ranges from celebrity interviews to social commentary.

Zoya Khan, Balraj's ex-girlfriend, has made serious accusations against him. In an interview with Telly Talk, she claimed that Balraj caused her immense pain and even attempted to harm her. She accused him of blackmailing her using personal photos and stated she possesses evidence of these actions.

Allegations by Zoya Khan

Zoya further alleged that Balraj manipulated her into believing he would marry her and convert to Islam while divorcing his wife. She expressed a desire for him to confront her publicly and answer her questions on camera. Her revelations have sparked discussions across social media platforms.

Balraj Singh holds the position of Sarpanch in Gram Panchayat Sehalpura, Uttar Pradesh. Despite his political role, his personal life controversies continue to overshadow his public image. His outspoken criticism of Tanya Mittal as 'fake' adds another layer to their complex history.

The unfolding events surrounding Balraj Singh have added intrigue to Bigg Boss 19's narrative. As fans eagerly follow the show's developments, the implications of these off-screen dramas remain a topic of interest among viewers.