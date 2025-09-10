Bigg Boss 19 Timings Episode 18: Who Will WIN BB Coaching Centre Task? Team Red Vs Blue. Winner Is...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 episode 18 timings on TV, OTT: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for the exciting episode of Salman Khan's show as the contestants will engage in a fun-filled task. The BB 19 coaching centre task is expected to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with emotions, drama and fun.

BIGG BOSS 19 TIMINGS EPISODE 18: WHAT TO EXPECT FROM NEW EPISODE?

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 episode 18 on TV and online? The new episode will release at 9pm on JioHotstar. In case you want to watch the full episode for free, you have to wait for the telecast on television.

The episode will premiere at 10:30pm on Colors TV on the same day. There is a time difference of one-and-a-half hours between the premiere on JioHotstar (OTT) and Colors channel (TV).

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest running season in Bigg Boss history."

WHO WILL WIN BIGG BOSS 19 COACHING CENTRE TASK? TEAM RED OR BLUE

Bigg Boss divided the Bigg Boss 19 housemates into two groups for the BB 19 coaching centre task. Here's a look at the members in both teams.

Red Team - Amaal , Pranit, Abhishek, Mridul, Tanya, Ashnoor , Farhana & Awez

Blue Team - Kunickaa , Baseer, Nehal , Zeishan, Gaurav , Nagma , Neelam, Natalia & Shehbaz.

The first task was related to writing and erasing on the blackboard.

Team Red chose Abhishek as the Writer and Amaal as the Duster, while Team Blue chose Nehal as the Writer and Baseer as the Duster. Can you guess who won?

Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Mallik emerged victorious in the first round.