Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Abhishek Bajaj & Shehbaz Badesha Break A Major Rule; Will They Get Evicted?

Bigg Boss 19 Abhishek Bajaj vs Shehbaz Badesha Fight: Bigg Boss 19 never fails to create a buzz in the town. Be it the theme, the contestants, the tasks or the tiffs, everything about Bigg Boss 19 has managed to leave everyone brimming with an opinion. In fact, the third week of Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a lot of chaos in the house during the nominations to captaincy. And now, Bigg Boss 19 is making headlines for another big fight that broke in the house lately and this time between Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha.

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj & Shehbaz Badesha Physical Fight Reason

It all started after Abhishek and Amaal Malik were having a heated argument with Kunickaa Sadanand wherein the Jubilee Talkies actor told the senior actress, "Respect kamani hoti hai". Things turned ugly after Shehbaz jumped into the conversation to support Kunickaa and reminded Abhishek about the times he asked her for food. This didn't go down well with Abhishek and he got into an ugly physical scuffle with Shehbaz.

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj & Shehbaz Badesha Punished

While physical violence is not allowed inside the Bigg Boss house, Abhishek and Shehbaz will be punished by the Bigg Boss. As per a viral tweet, Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha have been nominated for elimination for the entire season.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to witness its first elimination tonight wherein Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar have been nominated for eviction. Amid the reports about double elimination on BB19 tonight, it will be interesting to see who will be bidding adieu to the show.