Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Gauahar Khan Says Gaurav Khanna Will Win, Be Bigg Boss Season 19 Winner

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has praised Gaurav Khanna for his remarkable attitude during a recent task in Bigg Boss 19. Taking to her social media, Gauahar shared a story that read, "Task haar ke bhi jeet gaya! Loyal to the group. Loved how he came inside and told Abhishek and Ashnoor not to overreact! Thinker!!!! Winner quality!"

The post instantly caught attention as Gauahar, who herself lifted the Bigg Boss 7 trophy, is known for her sharp observations and fair judgments when it comes to contestants' gameplay. Her words about Gaurav reflect how he stood out with his calmness and clarity even after being unfairly declared on the losing side of the task.

While many would have reacted impulsively, Gaurav's composed response and his effort to pacify teammates Abhishek and Ashnoor showcased his loyalty and leadership. Fans hailed him as the "real winner" of the moment, aligning with Gauahar's sentiment.

Coming from someone who has not only won the show but also earned respect for her integrity and strength inside the house, Gauahar's appreciation adds weight to Gaurav's journey. Her acknowledgment that Gaurav Khanna possesses "winner quality" may very well be the defining moment of his Bigg Boss 19 stint proving that even in loss, true players win hearts.