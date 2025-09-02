Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Mridul Tiwari Outshines Kunickaa During Nominations; Netizens Say 'He's On Fire'

Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode Update: Bigg Boss 19, which witnessed its grand premiere on August 24, has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house post the first weekend ka vaar. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 currently has 16 contestants in the house and different groups have been formed in the house wherein every contestant is adding a different colour to the game. Interestingly, post a reality check from Salman, the contestants have been on their toes and giving a tough fight to each other. Amid this, Mridul Tiwari has managed to create a massive buzz with his stint during the nominations task.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Nominated Tonight?

To note, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed its second nominations task of the season wherein Bigg Boss asked contestants to stand on red triangles in the Room of Faith in a group of three while three contestants on the green triangles will decide who will be nominated. To note, Awez Darbar, Amaal Malik, Mridul Tiwari, Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand were nominated for elimination during week 2. Interestingly, Mridul's nomination grabbed eyeballs after Kunickaa nominated him citing 'he is bin painde ka lota'

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Calls Out Kunickaa Sadanand

It was evident that Kunickaa's statement didn't go down well with Mridul who called her out for being biased. He claimed that Kunickaa nominated her because he didn't abide by her statements and didn't join her gang with Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri. His comebacks at Kunickaa left the contestants rooting for him.

Netizens Call Mridul Tiwari As Star Of The Episode

Interestingly, Mridul's new avatar has left the netizens in absolute awe. Taking to social media, a Twitter user said, "This man has his own unbeatable charm of hazir-jawabi. Respect for elders on one side, and the game on the other - he balances both like a pro!". Another user wrote, "Mridul Bhai Well Said. Mridul Bhai Do It Again Please. What A Punch Lines Bro. Back To Back. Wow!!"

One of the users tweeted, "Mridul is so funny and cute, yaar... He's slowly coming into his form.. I like him... Jis tarah se esne aj kunckiaa chachi ko jwab diya hai na...". On the other hand, a user wrote, "Loved #MridulTiwari roasing Kunika badly... She literally had no answers. Well done Mridul bhai in nominations..".

While five contestants will be fighting for survival on Bigg Boss 19 week 2, it will be interesting to see if Mridul will manage to garner enough votes and escape the eliminations with his new avatar.