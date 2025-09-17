Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Neelam, Tanya Or Zeishan - Who Gets Highest Votes To Be Saved From Nomination?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Nomination Voting Results: Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate audiences with its engaging drama since the beginning. The latest season has introduced a fascinating mix of contestants, each bringing their own strategies and surprises. The show is filled with alliances and conflicts, sparking discussions among viewers. Heated arguments and intense disagreements have become a staple of this season. Amid this, the nomination task in the 4th week has turned out to be a game changer on Bigg Boss 19.

While Bigg Boss has slammed the contestants for discussing the nominations, Neelam Giri was quite upset with the housemates as she was among the highest nominated contestant lately. However, Bigg Boss being the ultimate player of the game turned the tables and asked the contestants to name two contestants each that they want to save from nomination on Bigg Boss 19 week 4. And this has certainly changed the dynamics of the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Nomination Voting: Who Gets The Highest Votes?

Interestingly, it was a fight between Neelam, Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri for the highest votes. Much to everyone's surprise, Neelam Giri received the highest number of votes to be saved from nomination this week. Yes! She was saved by 6 contestants followed by Tanya and Zeishan, who received four votes each.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated In Week 4?

Given the recent nomination task, 5 contestants have been nominated for eviction tonight. These include Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj and Nehal Chudasma.