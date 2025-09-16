Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Tanya Mittal Reveals Who Gifted Her Saree, Says 'Rajasthan Ke Gaon Ko Maine...'

On Bigg Boss 19, a simple compliment to Tanya Mittal turned into one of the most meaningful conversations of the week. When fellow contestants admired her saree, Tanya surprised everyone by revealing the emotional story behind it.

She explained that the saree was not bought from a showroom or designer but came from hundreds of women she has been supporting for years. Tanya said, "Rajasthan mein Bikaner ke paas ek gaon hai. Usko maine adopt kiya hai. Vahan ki 500 ladies ko har mahine hum sanitary napkin bhejte hain. Toh unn ladkiyon ne group mein bheji hai ye sari."

The revelation left housemates both amazed and touched. The saree was more than just a garment - it was a collective gesture of gratitude from women whose lives Tanya has positively impacted.

This moment shed light on Tanya's social work outside the house, showing her commitment to women's health and dignity. By adopting the village and ensuring that hundreds of women have access to sanitary napkins every month, Tanya has quietly been creating real change.

Fans watching the episode quickly reacted online, sharing the clip with praise for Tanya's humility and impact. Many commented that she doesn't just talk about women's empowerment - she actually works for it. Hashtags like #SareeWithASoul and #TanyaMittal began trending among her supporters.

In a show often filled with heated arguments, Tanya's story reminded everyone of the strength of kindness and unity. The saree, gifted by 500 women, became a symbol of empowerment and solidarity - making Tanya stand out once again as one of the most inspiring contestants of the season.