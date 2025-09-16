Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode Update: Not Shehbaz or Neelam; THESE 5 Contestants Are Nominated In Week 4

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Nominated Contestants Week 4 Update: The excitement of Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate viewers, with the show recently completing its third week. The latest weekend episodes were filled with drama and unexpected turns. Hosted by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Akshay Kumar, the weekend ka vaar episodes brought significant changes to the dynamics within the house. Notably, Farah Khan criticised Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasma during these episodes. In a surprising twist, Bigg Boss 19 introduced a double elimination round. While Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar were nominated for eviction.

After a tough fight for survival Natalia and Nagma were sent home in this first elimination event of the season. Their departure sparked a range of reactions among both housemates and viewers. The double elimination was doubtedly a major turning point in the game. And while the evictions have intensified the game on Bigg Boss 19, there has been a massive buzz about who will be nominated next in week 4.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Task Twist

While there have been reports about Bigg Boss slamming all the contestants for openly discussing nominations in the house, it was reported that all contestants except captain Amaal Malik were nominated in week 4. However, given the theme of democracy, Bigg Boss came with a new twist and had a new nomination task wherein contestants were asked to name two contestants they want to save from eviction.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Have Been Nominated In Week 4?

After the new and interesting nomination task, 5 contestants have been nominated in week 4. These include Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasma, Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More. This happened after no contestant named Abhishek and Baseer to save them while the remaining three had just one vote each.

Well, this nomination task has certainly changed the tables on Bigg Boss 19 and it will be interesting to see who will be out of the game next.