Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Who Will Be The Next Captain, Ashnoor, Nehar Or Shehbaz? Check Latest Report

Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Who will be the next captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house? For the past two weeks, Farhana has held the captaincy. Last week, she retained the position due to a mistake made by the other contestants. As the current week draws to a close, the show gears up for nominations and a fresh captaincy task. So far, Kunickaa, Baseer, Amaal, Abhishek, and Farhana have taken charge as captains inside the house. Let's find out who is set to become the next Bigg Boss 19 captain as competition intensifies.

Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Who Will Be The Next Captain?

The promo for today's episode of Bigg Boss 19 hints at an intense showdown during the captaincy task. The newest contestant, Malti, will be seen locking horns with Farhana, sparking major drama in the house. Meanwhile, Neelam and Behal are also set to have a heated exchange during the task. However, it appears that the clash between Farhana and Malti will be the highlight of the episode, promising one of the most explosive confrontations of the season so far.

According to The Daily Jagran's report, Nehal Chudasama is allegedly set to become the upcoming captain of Bigg Boss 19. As per the reports, Nehal got the democratic vote and defeated her contender, Ashnoor Kaur, and Shehbaz Badesha in the captaincy task in today's episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Who Are The Eliminated Contestants This Week?

As per the recent task, 6 contestants are eliminated this week. The eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss 19 this week are- Neelam, Mridul, Ashnoor, Baseer, Zeishan, and Pranit.

Catch up with the new episodes of Bigg Boss 19 every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV at 10.30 pm.