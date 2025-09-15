Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Whole House Supports Ashnoor Kaur In Jury Task, Farhana Bhatt Is LEFT Alone Due To

Bigg Boss 19 Ashnoor vs Farhana: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi created ripples on the sets of Bigg Boss season 19 as they graced the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Salman Khan's absence. From playing fun-filled activities to grilling the contestants, the Jolly LLB 3 actors had a great time on WKV as they promoted their much-awaited release.

ASHNOOR KAUR DEFENDS HERSELF AGAINST FARRHANA BHATT'S ALLEGATIONS IN BIGG BOSS 19

Things took a turn when Akshay Kumar made a splashing entry inside the Bigg Boss 19 house for a special task. Jolly LLB 3 promotions were in full swing as the contestants were divided into teams for the jury-style trial, where they had to fight a case. The situation was about to turn tense when Farrhan Bhatt attacked Ashnoor Kaur, claiming that she was 'fake sweet'.

Farrhana Bhatt didn't mince her words while targeting Ashnoor Kaur, stating that she observed her game. The Laila Majnu star, who earlier faced flak from Hina Khan for her 'TV serial remark', said that she couldn't believe a person could be nice and pleasant all the time.

"Maine use activity room me jaan bhujhkar trigger kiya aur uska fir brutal side dikha," she said, mentioning that she triggered the Suman Indori actress intentionally.

Ashnoor responded in the task, maintaining that every person has a different personality. She said that she would behave well with a person if he/she is not misbehave with her.

"Har insaan ki personality hoti hai. Agar koi mujhse directly panga nahi le raha, toh why would I not be good to them? That doesn't make me fake," the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star said.

TANYA MITTAL SUPPORTS ASHNOOR KAUR IN BIGG BOSS 19

Tanya Mittal openly defended Ashnoor, mentioning that she always handled things maturely. She said that the actress acted calmly even when she was linked with Abhishek Bajaj by the fellow contestants.

"Usko gussa aata hai, she knows how to put her thoughts across, but she doesn't want to spoil relations unnecessarily," Tanya said. Ashnoor responded by saying that she didn't like the link-up rumours but she wanted to protect her friendship, hence she remained composed.

The Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha star added that she gave a strong reaction when Farhana Bhatt spoke about her profession, accusing her of being 'insecure'. The 'TV wali' remark was unfair, Ashnoor boldly said.

As the entire house, barring Kunickaa Sadanand, came out in her support, Ashnoor Kaur won the task. Akshay Kumar declared her as the winner of the trial task.

On a related note, Nagma and Natalia got eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.