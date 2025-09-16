Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Will Shehnaz Gill's Brother Choose Bigg Boss Over Money (Rs 200 Crore)?

In a heartfelt conversation with Tanya, Neelam, and Mridul, Shehbaaz opened up about what Bigg Boss truly means to him.

Sharing his perspective, he admitted, "I will never do any other reality show. I only wanted to do Bigg Boss." He went on to make a bold statement that left everyone surprised: "I swear on Shehnaaz, even if someone offered me ₹200 crore and Bigg Boss, if I had to choose one, I would still choose Bigg Boss over ₹200 crore."

For Shehbaaz, the platform isn't about fame or money. He explained that material things have never mattered to him, saying, "Money doesn't matter, it never did. I can wear the same clothes for 10 days."

Responding to this, Tanya acknowledged his connection to the show, remarking that he has seen Shehnaaz's journey closely, and that's why he understands the emotions tied to Bigg Boss so deeply.

Watch Bigg Boss 19, streaming on the 24 hour LIVE channel with daily episodes dropping at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS.