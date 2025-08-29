Bigg Boss 19 Today Voting Trends Week 1: Tanya Or Zeishan; Who Is In Bottom 3 With Natalia & Abhishek?

Bigg Boss 19 Bottom Three Week 1: Bigg Boss 19, which is being hosted by Salman Khan, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. And now, as the show witnessed its premiere on August 24, it came with an interesting theme of gharwalon ki sarkaar and an exciting list of contestants including names like Garuav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Malik, Baseer Ali, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj etc.

Interestingly, the first week of Bigg Boss 19 saw a lot of Hungama inside the house wherein Farrhana was sent to the secret room on the first day itself while Kunickaa Sadanand emerged as the first captain of the house. On the other hand, the frequent nok jhonks and heated arguments have also got the audience quite intrigued. Amid this, the first nomination task of the season has left everyone brimming with an opinion.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated In Week 1?

For the uninitiated, seven contestants have been nominated for elimination during week 1 on Bigg Boss 19. These included Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri and Pranit More. Needless to say, fans have been leaving no stone unturned to save their favourite contestant and there have been speculations about who will be safe and who will be in trouble during the weekend ka vaar.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are In Bottom Three In Week 1?

Needless to say, the fight to survive has been tough among the nominated contestants. Amid this, the recent voting trends on Bigg Boss Vote suggest that Gaurav has been leading the voting trends. On the other hand, there have been speculations whether Tanya Mittal is safe or is in bottom three. As per the voting trends not Tanya, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj and Natalia Janoszek are currently in the bottom three and are fighting to secure a place in the house.

Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal is making headlines as the diva has claimed to have brought 800 sarees in the Bigg Boss house. Talking about the same, Tanya stated, "I am not leaving my luxuries behind, I am taking my jewellery, accessories and more than 800 sarees inside the house. For every day, I have decided on 3 sarees which I will be changing throughout the day"