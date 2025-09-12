Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Contestants: Tanya & THESE 4 Celebs To Reach Finale? Astrologer Ashutosh Predicts

As Bigg Boss 19 continues to create waves among audiences with its high-octane drama, emotional moments, and unpredictable twists, renowned astrologer, numerologist, and healer Ashutosh Clairvoyant has come forward with his predictions about the fate of the contestants this season.

Known for his accurate readings and insightful forecasts, Ashutosh has closely studied the planetary influences, contestants' birthdays, and their facial traits to arrive at his conclusions.

According to him, Bigg Boss 19 is going to be a superhit season, largely because of the strong influence of Rahu. He explained that Rahu often pushes individuals to explore their hidden potential, which will make contestants go beyond their comfort zones and deliver power-packed performances. "This season will see contestants rising above their limitations. Rahu's presence is likely to bring unexpected energy, making the show even more engaging," he predicted.

When it comes to the top 5 contenders, Ashutosh Clairvoyant has predicted it to be Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and Zeishan Quadri. He believes Tanya Mittal, in particular, will shine throughout her journey. "Tanya Mittal's chart shows positive alignments, and her presence in the house will bring many good opportunities for her. This show will mark a turning point in her personal and professional life," he said.

For Mridul, Gaurav, Amaal, and Zeishan, Ashutosh highlighted that their determination and adaptability will give them an edge in the competition. He suggested that these contestants have the ability to connect with audiences, a crucial factor in sustaining popularity in the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, contestant Kunickaa Sadanand ji has also caught his attention. According to Ashutosh, she is likely to remain safe for the first few weeks and will continue her journey until after the third or fourth elimination. However, her stars suggest that she may not make it to the finale despite her strong presence in the house.

Ashutosh concluded his predictions with a heartfelt message for all the contestants: "Bigg Boss is not just a show, it is a test of patience, emotions, and strength. I wish each participant the very best. May they put forward their best game and learn something valuable from this journey."