Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Contestants: Who Is In It? After Zeishan Quadri’s Exit, Fans Buzz With Predictions

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Contestants Fans Speculation

Bigg Boss 19: The latest elimination in the Bigg Boss 19 house has taken everyone by surprise. With Zeishan Quadri's exit, emotions ran high as several housemates were seen breaking down in tears. Interestingly, Zeishan revealed that his instincts had already hinted at his elimination. Now, with Bigg Boss 19 reaching its mid-season point, fans are eagerly speculating about which contestants will make it to the Top 5 as the show heads toward its finale. Let's take a look at the leading predictions below:

Also Read
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Reacts To His Tiff With Arijit Singh; Says 'Misunderstanding Mere Side Se Hui Thi'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Reacts To His Tiff With Arijit Singh; Says 'Misunderstanding Mere Side Se Hui Thi'

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Contestants, Fans Make Guess

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "My top 5 post WKV 7" to speculate that top 5 might be Pranit, Farhana, Kunickaa and Neelam. However, another user speculated So We are at middle And here are most probable TOP 5. GK BASEER BAJAJ AMAAL FARHANA." To this, one commented, "Lol Farhana can never be in Top 5. Among Women only Tanya will be placed at the top." The user further explained why each one deserves to be in the Top 5. Well, these are fans' speculations. What do you think about the Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 19?

My top 5 post WKV 7
byu/Quirky_Biyotch_5300 inbiggboss

Half Season And TOP FIVEs Are HERE
byu/Individual_Act_8607 inbiggboss

After Zeishan's elimination, 14 contestants are left in Bigg Boss 19 house. These includes 2 wildcard contestants and 12 contestants who entered the house on Day 1.

Fans can tune in to Bigg Boss 19 every evening to catch all the drama, twists, and emotional moments unfold live. The show premieres at 9:00 PM IST on JioHotstar, followed by its television telecast at 10:30 PM on Colors TV. For international viewers, Bigg Boss 19 is also accessible through JioHotstar, although a VPN connection may be required in certain regions. With new surprises dropping each week, missing an episode means missing the buzz everyone's talking about.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: bigg boss 19
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X