Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Contestants: Who Is In It? After Zeishan Quadri’s Exit, Fans Buzz With Predictions

Bigg Boss 19: The latest elimination in the Bigg Boss 19 house has taken everyone by surprise. With Zeishan Quadri's exit, emotions ran high as several housemates were seen breaking down in tears. Interestingly, Zeishan revealed that his instincts had already hinted at his elimination. Now, with Bigg Boss 19 reaching its mid-season point, fans are eagerly speculating about which contestants will make it to the Top 5 as the show heads toward its finale. Let's take a look at the leading predictions below:

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Contestants, Fans Make Guess

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "My top 5 post WKV 7" to speculate that top 5 might be Pranit, Farhana, Kunickaa and Neelam. However, another user speculated So We are at middle And here are most probable TOP 5. GK BASEER BAJAJ AMAAL FARHANA." To this, one commented, "Lol Farhana can never be in Top 5. Among Women only Tanya will be placed at the top." The user further explained why each one deserves to be in the Top 5. Well, these are fans' speculations. What do you think about the Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 19?

After Zeishan's elimination, 14 contestants are left in Bigg Boss 19 house. These includes 2 wildcard contestants and 12 contestants who entered the house on Day 1.

Fans can tune in to Bigg Boss 19 every evening to catch all the drama, twists, and emotional moments unfold live. The show premieres at 9:00 PM IST on JioHotstar, followed by its television telecast at 10:30 PM on Colors TV. For international viewers, Bigg Boss 19 is also accessible through JioHotstar, although a VPN connection may be required in certain regions. With new surprises dropping each week, missing an episode means missing the buzz everyone's talking about.