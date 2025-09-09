Bigg Boss 19 Twist: Shehbaz Badesha & Mridul Get Into Ugly Physical Fight & The Reason Will Leave You SHOCKED

Bigg Boss 19 Shehbaz Badesha vs Mridul Tiwari Fight: It's been two weeks since Bigg Boss 19 and the new season of the popular reality show has come with endless twists since the first day. Be it the theme of 'gharwalon ki sarkar', the interesting line up of contestants, the nominations, the captaincy task, and a lot more, Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing endless drama in the house. Amid this, host Salman Khan introduced a new twist in the game with the entry of the first wild card contestant who happens to be Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha.

Needless to say, Shehbaz Badesha's entry has intensified the game on Bigg Boss 19. Not only has he entered with an electrifying energy, Shehbaz has also been giving a major reality check to the contestants. In fact, Shehbaz was seen actively participating in the recent nomination task has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and his budding equations in the house often remind everyone of Shehnaaz Gill. However, Shehbaz is now making headlines for a shocking reason as he got into an ugly fight.

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha vs Mridul Tiwari Fight

As per a viral tweet, Shehbaz Badesha got into an ugly fight with Mridul Tiwari in the house. The two contestants were seen locking horns over the issue regarding the bed and things turned ugly after the two started abusing each other. In fact, in a shocking turn of events, Shehbaz and Mridul reportedly got into ugly fight.

Will Bigg Boss Punish Shehbaz Badesha & Mridul Tiwari?

To note, while physical fight is against the rules of Bigg Boss 19, it will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss will intervene and punish Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari for getting into physical fight.

Meanwhile, Mridul Tiwari is also grabbing the eyeballs as he has reportedly been nominated for elimination in week 3 along with Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. It will be interesting to see if Mridul will be able to escape the evictions on Bigg Boss 19.