Bigg Boss 19 Update:- After A SMASHING Launch, Bigg Boss Continues To Grow On JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 continues to ride high on audience love, and continues to grow everyday on JioHotstar. Further Bigg Boss 19 Season delivers a solid 1.2 TRP this week on its repeat on Colors TV. The gripping drama, unexpected twists, and high-voltage performances have kept viewers glued, reinforcing the show's popularity and dominance on the charts.

This becomes even more impressive, given the fact that this year, all Bigg Boss episodes first play out on JioHotstar at 9 PM, and then get telecast on Colors TV from 10:30 PM onwards. The reality phenomenon remains one of the most talked-about shows this season.