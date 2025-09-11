Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Bigg Boss 19 Update:- After A SMASHING Launch, Bigg Boss Continues To Grow On JioHotstar

By
Bigg Boss 19 Update - After A SMASHING Launch

Bigg Boss 19 continues to ride high on audience love, and continues to grow everyday on JioHotstar. Further Bigg Boss 19 Season delivers a solid 1.2 TRP this week on its repeat on Colors TV. The gripping drama, unexpected twists, and high-voltage performances have kept viewers glued, reinforcing the show's popularity and dominance on the charts.

This becomes even more impressive, given the fact that this year, all Bigg Boss episodes first play out on JioHotstar at 9 PM, and then get telecast on Colors TV from 10:30 PM onwards. The reality phenomenon remains one of the most talked-about shows this season.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: bigg boss 19
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X