Bigg Boss 19 Update: Arshad Warsi Returns To Bigg Boss After 18 Years

This weekend, Bigg Boss fans are in for a nostalgic treat as actor Arshad Warsi returns to the Bigg Boss stage after 18 years to host the upcoming Weekend ka Waar. Warsi, who hosted the very first season of the iconic reality show in 2006, is set to bring his charm and candid hosting style back to the show!

His return marks a full-circle moment for the show and its audiences, evoking fond memories of Bigg Boss' beginnings while adding a fresh twist to the current season. Arshad is all set to shake things up inside the house and keep both contestants and viewers hooked.

The Weekend Ka Vaar has always been one of the most anticipated segments for both viewers and contestants. This week, due to Salman Khan's unavailability, Arshad Warsi along with Akshay Kumar will reportedly step in to take charge of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, promising audiences a fresh dose of entertainment and drama.