Bigg Boss 19: 'Sharam Karlo'! ANGRY Fans SLAM Shehbaz, Tanya For Bodyshaming 21-Yr-Old Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19 update: Bodyshaming is not cool at all. At a time when people from different continents are trying to promote body positivity, it's important to call out folks who shamelessly bodyshame a 21-year-old girl on national television. In a viral clip, Shehbaz Badesha, Kuncikaa Sadanand, Amaal Malik and Tanya Mittal are seen bodyshaming Ashnoor Kaur, taking a dig at her weight. They had the audacity to say that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was unable to lose weight despite exercising.

Reddit users expressed their displeasure over a thread, pointing out that Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha made demeaning remarks at their fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestant. They slammed the gang for taking a jibe at Ashnoor's weight rather than focusing on themselves.

One user commented, Seriously the ones body shaming her should take a look at themselves first. This needs to be addressed. So called motivational speakers and women supporters."

"Body shaming is not at all acceptable. Ye shehbaaz kaise shame kar raha hai Ashnoor ko. Weekend ka Vaar pe Salman ko inki band bajaani chahiye abhi bahut jyaada ho raha hai is bully gang ka (sic)," another wrote on the thread.

"Ironically, these are the group of people who don't workout themselves. Insecure people pull others down. It's her body type. She is a punjaban & most jatt, punjaban & northern girls are endomorphic in built. Plus you never know if she has any pcos/pcod related issues. Atleast she is working out with or without a body type goal in mind. The whole point of exercising is to keep heart health & body healthy (sic)," one fan lashed out at the contestants.

One user pointed out that Shehbaz Gill's sister Shehnaaz Gill was also 'chubby' when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. She later underwent a transformation and became fit, earning appreciation from the audience.

"Shebaz is calling someone moti when he himself doesn't have a single real hair follicle and himself is the fattest and heaviest in the house. Also wasn't his sister Shenaz, considered chubby as well? Ashnoor definitely has never been as big in size as Shenaz has.....not that it should matter anyways, but what kind of logic goes on in these classless people's brain? I hope Ashnoor is more successful than all of them combined when she leaves this toxic house. There's definitely a reason Ashnoor has been working consistently since the age of 4, she's beautiful, talented, and hard-working (sic)," the fan said.