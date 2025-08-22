Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results: Mridul Tiwari Vs Shehbaz Badesha- Who Got More Votes?

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Final: It's time to tighten up your seat belts as JioHotstar and Colors TV are all set to take you on a roller coaster ride. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an exciting season of Bigg Boss as Salman Khan is back with a bang.

Bollywood's Bhaijaan has promised blockbuster entertainment for the audience with Bigg Boss season 19. The political theme of the show has captured the attention of the netizens, making them wonder how the contestants will survive the game.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat, "JioHotstar is all set to amp up the entertainment quotient with the release of Bigg Boss 19. This will be one of the longest-running seasons of Bigg Boss. With Salman Khan as the host, the show promises blockbuster entertainment for the viewers. The interesting line-up of contestants and the hatke theme will definitel pull the fans towards the show. Expect the unexpected in the new season."

Mridul Tiwari Vs Shehbaz Badesha- Who Got Highest Votes In Bigg Boss 19 Voting On JioHotstar?

Elvish Yadav turned cheerleader for Mridul Tiwari as the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner requested his followers to vote for the YouTuber. Shehnaaz Gill also entered the battefield as she urged her fan fandom to support her brother Shehbaz Badesha in Bigg Boss Season 19.

The voting lines have been closed on JioHotstar on August 21, 2025. The fans could only vote till 11:59pm on the streaming platform. So, who got the highest votes between the two?

The makers stated that the celebrity with the maximum votes would enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. He would become the first confirmed contestant of the reality show. While JioHotstar representatives have remained tight-lipped about the Bigg Boss 19 voting results, gossip mills have suggested that there is a swerve in the voting process.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results (FINAL): Who Won With Maximum Votes? Winner Is

According to X pages and social media polls, Mridul Tiwari has the maximum chances of entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. With Elvish Yadav's support and his strong fandom, he has gained several votes during the Bigg Boss 19 voting process on JioHotstar.

Shehbaz Badesha lagged behind in the voting race, as per Bigg Boss 19 voting trends. The winner's name will be revealed on August 24 during the grand premiere episode.

Bigg Boss 19 will be exclusively available for streaming on JioHotstar.