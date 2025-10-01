Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Ashnoor, Amaal Or Tanya

Bigg Boss 19 concluded its fifth week with a weekend episode hosted by Salman Khan, filled with emotional moments. The episode featured Tanya Mittal's birthday celebration and Salman's honest feedback to the contestants. Nehal Chudasama also shared secrets about Tanya, Baseer Ali, and Zeeshan Quadri. However, Awez Darbar's unexpected eviction was the most shocking event, leaving everyone with strong opinions.

Awez Darbar's sudden exit from Bigg Boss 19 surprised both fans and housemates. He was nominated alongside Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, and Pranit More. His abrupt departure left him without a chance to bid farewell to his supporters. This unexpected eviction brought tears to Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and others. Since Awez's elimination, there have been speculations about the upcoming nominations task.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results (Online): Who Will Get Highest Votes?

This week's nominations task involves ships and missiles set up in the garden area. According to the task rules, any contestant named three times will face eviction this week. Farhana Bhatt is safe from elimination as she holds the captaincy position. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna enjoys immunity as no one nominated him this week.

Farhana Bhatt received a special power as captain that allowed her to nominate one contestant directly. She chose her recent rival Ashnoor Kaur for nomination.

Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeeshan Quadri, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, and Neelam Giri have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination.