Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results: Who Will Be Evicted? Which Contestant Will Get Highest Votes?

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results October 31: The makers of Salman Khan's show added a new twist in the tale when they nominated the contestants as they failed to take a collective decision against Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur. While the two housemates are saved from Bigg Boss 19 elimination, others had to face the burnt.

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

BIGG BOSS 19 VOTING RESULTS TODAY: WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM WEEKEND KA VAAR?

Gaurav Khanna, Kuncikaa Sadanand, Pranit More, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Malik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar have been nominated for elimination in the current week.

Last week witnessed a double elimination as Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali got evicted from the reality show. Adding a new twist in the tale, the makers eliminated two contestants during the weekend ka vaar episode.

According to Filmibeat's Poll, Gaurav Khanna is expected to garner the highest votes from the audience on JioHotstar. The Bigg Boss 19 voting lines remained open on JioHotstar only till October 31, 10am.

Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar and Kunicka Sadanand have a tough task ahead as they are lagging behind in the voting race. One of them is expected to bid adieu to the show. Neelam Giri might also be thrown out of the show if she fails to garner the eyeballs and provide content to Bigg Boss.