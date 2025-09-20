Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Ashnoor, Abhishek Or Baseer

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results (Eviction): Bigg Boss season 19 has turned spicier with the addition of new twists and turns. While the contestants have left no stone unturned to impress the audience, the makers are busy adding new segments to spice up the viewership. The recent captaincy task grabbed several eyeballs as Abhishek Bajaj emerged as the new captain. He turned aggressive during the task, setting several tongues wagging.

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."