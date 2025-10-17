Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results: Who Will Get LOWEST Votes? Neelam Or Malti- Who Will Be Evicted From WKV?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 voting results today: Bigg Boss 19 has captivated audiences since its August debut, becoming a hot topic on television. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show continues to be a favourite in India, delivering drama and surprises that keep viewers engaged. Each episode is packed with emotional highs and lows, unexpected friendships, and intense arguments, making it a must-watch for fans.

The current season features a diverse mix of contestants, including well-known personalities like Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari. This dynamic group ensures that Bigg Boss 19 remains entertaining week after week.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 8: Who Will Get Lowest Votes?

As the eighth week unfolds in Bigg Boss 19, the competition intensifies. Contestants Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Malti Chahar are nominated for eviction this week. The atmosphere is tense as these participants face the possibility of leaving the house.

The audience plays a crucial role in deciding who stays or goes. Fans had until Thursday (October 16) at 10 AM to vote for their preferred contestants. The contestant with the least votes will face eviction during this weekend's episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results: Who Will Get Eliminated?

As Weekend Ka Vaar approaches in Bigg Boss 19, excitement among fans reaches new heights. Social media buzzes with predictions and voting polls as viewers eagerly await the next episode. Unofficial polls indicate Gaurav Khanna is leading with strong fan support.

Mridul Tiwari follows closely behind in terms of votes. However, the competition is fierce at the bottom end. Malti Chahar and Neelam Giri seem to be receiving fewer votes compared to others, putting them at risk of eviction.

These early voting results are based on fan discussions rather than official data but have sparked widespread debate online. As anticipation builds for Weekend Ka Vaar, viewers remain glued to their screens to see what unfolds next.

The social media chatter surrounding Bigg Boss 19 adds another layer of excitement to the show. Fans actively discuss contestant actions and speculate about eliminations daily. This engagement keeps the audience invested in every twist and turn of the series.

With each passing week, Bigg Boss 19 raises its entertainment quotient through its engaging content and diverse cast. As fans eagerly await each episode's developments, the show's popularity shows no signs of waning anytime soon.