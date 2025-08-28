Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal- Who Will Get Highest Votes? Top 2 To Be...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 voting trends today: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for a drama-packed episode of Bigg Boss season 19 as Salman Khan and the contestants are all set to take you on a roller coaster ride. If you thought that the drama in the show is over, you're mistaken.

Before the show started, a reliable industry source told Filmibeat, "JioHotstar is all set to amp up the entertainment quotient with the release of Bigg Boss 19. This will be one of the longest-running seasons of Bigg Boss. With Salman Khan as the host, the show promises blockbuster entertainment for the viewers. The interesting line-up of contestants and the hatke theme will definitely pull the fans towards the show. Expect the unexpected in the new season."

From Gaurav Khanna to Baseer Ali, the show boasts of popular names from the entertainment industry. The likes of Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunicka Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia are also participating in the show.

The makers have promised to spice things up with the introduction of a new twist, where Gaurav Khanna will be given a special power to change things inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Take a Poll

WHO WILL GET HIGHEST VOTES IN BIGG BOSS 19 VOTING RESULTS ON JIOHOSTAR?

The creative team has not shied away from introducing nominations in the first week itself. Popular celebrities are in the danger zone, and their fans will have to save them from Bigg Boss 19 eviction.

The likes of Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek and Pranit More have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination in this first week.

According to X pages and social media polls, Gaurav Khanna is expected to be safe from Bigg Boss 19 elimination as he is garnering the maximum votes from the audience on JioHotstar.

As per Bigg Boss 19 online voting, Gaurav Khanna defeated Tanya Mittal and Pranit More to become the highest voter of the week. The Anupamaa star is grabbing eyeballs with his bindaas attitude. He has refused to bow down in front of the bullies even when he was targeted from all corners over food politics.

WHO WILL BE SAVED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 ELIMINATION?

As per the poll, Tanya Mittal is not in top 2 as Pranit More has garnered more votes than her. Viewers should take the Bigg Boss 19 voting trends with a pinch of salt as things can change within a fraction of a second.

The Bigg Boss 19 elimination results will be announced on August 30 and 31 on JioHotstar and Colors TV during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss 19 is available for streaming on JioHotstar. The new episode will premiere at 9pm on JioHotstar.