Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Shehbaz Badesha Vs Mridul Tiwari- Who Will Get More Votes On JioHotstar?

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Bigg Boss is returning back to your screens from next week. It's time for lights, camera, action and oodles of drama inside the BB 19 house as Salman Khan will take the audience on a roller coaster ride.

BIGG BOSS 19 CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS LIST

From drama to fights, Bigg Boss 19 will be loaded with entertainment, promising double dhamaal for the viewers. Names like Gaurav Khanna, Payal Gaming, Mr. Faisu have been floating on the internet as probable contestants for the new season. The new season will be filled with surprises as the creative team has added new twists and turns to make the show a blockbuster affair.

We earlier reported about Amaal Malik receiving an offer from the makers of Bigg Boss 19."While Amaal Malik is almost onboard for Bigg Boss 19, it is still not confirmed whether he would be featured in the show as the singer-music composer can back out at the last moment, if needed. The formalities have started, and he might sign the dotted lines for the show soon. The official confirmation about his participation will happen when he signs the contract with Colors and Endemol," a source told Filmibeat.

While the singer has remained tight-lipped about the development, our khabri has stated he is almost confirmed for the reality show. Amid the buzz over the Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants, the makers have asked the fans to vote for two celebrities so that they can enter the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari are competing with each other to determine the winner of Bigg Boss 19 voting results. One of them will emerge as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss season 19. Yes, you read that right!

BIGG BOSS 19 VOTING RESULTS: WHO WILL WIN BB 19 VOTING TRENDS? HOW TO VOTE ON JIOHOTSTAR

How to vote for Bigg Boss 19 contestants Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha? If you are planning to vote for Bigg Boss 2025, you need not worry. We will tell you the steps right here!

How to vote for Bigg Boss 19 on JioHotstar?

-Get a paid subscription for JioHotstar

-Enter your mobile number and OTO

-Click on Bigg Boss section or search Bigg Boss

-Below the banner, there will be an option to vote

-You can vote 99 times a vote.

Bigg Boss Fan Ka Failsa winner results will be announced on August 24 on the premiere episode.

According to X polls and social media pages, Mridul Tiwari is leading the Bigg Boss 19 vote count over Shehbaz after Elvish Yadav urged his followers to vote for the YouTuber. Shehnaaz Gill's brother is lagging in the vote race but he still has time to move forward in the game.

WHEN WILL BIGG BOSS 19 VOTING CLOSE?

Wondering when the voting for Bigg Boss 19 contestants will close? The voting process will end on JioHotstar on Thursday (August 21) at 11:59pm. Viewers have only a few days left to vote for either Mridul Tiwari or Shehbaz Badsha.