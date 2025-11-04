Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Today: Who Will Be In Bottom 2? Gaurav, Ashnoor, Abhishek Or...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends (November 5): As Bigg Boss 19 nears its grand finale, the excitement is palpable. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has become a major hit on JioHotstar, following in the footsteps of other successful series like Criminal Justice 4 and Special OPs 2. The show's popularity continues to soar as it approaches its climactic conclusion.

A source informed Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit about the show's thrilling developments. "Bigg Boss 19 is heading towards its grand finale, and the makers want to take things to the next level. Expect shocking twists in the last leg of the game as the contestants have to battle it out amongst themselves to claim victory. From mid-week evictions to an internal voting twist, the channel and the production house have planned to take things a notch higher. Only the best contestants would be able to reach the finale, and the race has now intensified."

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results: Who Will Be In Bottom 2 In WKV?

This week, five contestants face the risk of elimination. In a twist from usual nomination tasks, housemates were given a chance to save others instead of nominating them for eviction. This change added an interesting dynamic to the competition.

The nominated contestants are Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri. One of these individuals will leave Bigg Boss 19 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

According to Filmibeat's poll results, Gaurav Khanna is currently leading in online votes by a significant margin. Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur also have enough support to secure positions in the top three.

These Two Bigg Boss 19 Contestants in Danger

Farhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri are at risk of elimination this week. They must gather more votes if they wish to remain in contention for the title.

Last week saw Pranit More exit Bigg Boss 19 due to health concerns. Although there are speculations about his return, no official announcement has been made regarding his comeback.

The anticipation builds as viewers eagerly await who will emerge victorious in this season of Bigg Boss 19.