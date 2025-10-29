Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Today: Who Will Be In Bottom 2? Who Will Get Evicted- Malti, Neelam Or Shehbaz?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 voting trends October 30: Bigg Boss 19 has captivated audiences since its return on Colors TV in August, hosted by Salman Khan. The show is a hot topic on television and social media, delivering intense emotions, unexpected twists, and continuous drama that fans eagerly anticipate.

As the tenth week unfolds, the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss house is more charged than ever. With nine contestants nominated for eviction, including Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Malik, tensions are high. Fans are actively voting to save their favourites before the deadline on Friday, October 31 at 10 AM.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 10: Who Will Get Eliminated?

This week's nominations have put Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, and Amaal Malik at risk of leaving the show. Emotions are running high as strategies evolve daily in this fierce battle for survival.

The celebrity lineup this season includes notable personalities such as Amaal Mallik and Ashnoor Kaur. Each contestant brings unique charm and strategies to the game. Their interactions create a dynamic environment that keeps viewers engaged with every episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Week 10: Who Will Be In Bottom 2?

Online voting trends reveal Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Malik leading in popularity. Tanya Mittal and Farhana Bhatt also maintain strong positions. Meanwhile, Pranit More finds himself in a relatively safe but uncertain spot this week.

The real tension lies at the bottom of the chart with Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Malti Chahar fighting to stay in the game. Although unofficial, these polls have sparked lively discussions online as fans speculate about potential outcomes.

Anticipation builds as Bigg Boss 19 approaches another dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Social media buzzes with fan campaigns and predictions as viewers try to save their favourite contestants from eviction.

Fans eagerly await Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode for confrontations and revelations. The possibility of another shocking eviction twist adds to the excitement surrounding this popular reality show.