Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Today: Who Will Be In Bottom 2? Neelam, Gaurav, Mridul Or...

Bigg Boss 19 has returned to Indian television, captivating audiences with its latest season on Colors TV since August. The show is renowned for its intense drama, emotional moments, and unexpected twists, keeping viewers eagerly engaged. This season has been no exception, as it continues to dominate discussions and headlines.

The initial days of Bigg Boss 19 were marked by heated exchanges, surprising alliances, and emotional outbursts among the contestants. Social media platforms have been buzzing with discussions about the show, reaffirming its status as one of India's most popular reality TV programs.

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Who Will Be In Bottom 2?

This season's lineup features a vibrant mix of celebrity contestants who bring their distinct personalities into the Bigg Boss house. Notable participants include Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari. Under the charismatic hosting of Salman Khan, these stars are vying for the prestigious title.

As Bigg Boss 19 progresses into its eighth week, the competition inside the house is becoming increasingly fierce. Emotions are running high as four contestants—Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Malti Chahar—find themselves in this week's elimination zone.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends and Predictions

The excitement among fans reaches a peak as Bigg Boss 19 approaches its Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Social media is flooded with voting polls and predictions regarding which contestants might stay or face eviction this week.

Unofficial online polls indicate that Gaurav Khanna is leading the voting charts with substantial fan support. Mridul Tiwari follows closely behind with consistent backing from her supporters. However, Malti Chahar and Neelam Giri are struggling at the bottom with fewer votes.

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

The audience's votes will play a crucial role in determining who stays in the house. Fans can cast their votes until Thursday, October 16th at 10 AM. The contestant receiving the fewest votes will be evicted from the Bigg Boss house over the weekend.

While these voting trends are based on fan discussions rather than official results, they have already sparked intense speculation online about potential outcomes.

The dynamic mix of personalities and ongoing drama ensures that Bigg Boss 19 remains a must-watch for reality TV enthusiasts across India. As each week unfolds with new challenges and surprises, viewers eagerly anticipate what lies ahead in this thrilling season.