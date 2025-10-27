Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Today: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Gaurav, Amaal Or Tanya In TOP....

Bigg Boss 19 voting trends October 28: And the game begins in the current week in BB 19. If you thought that the drama in Salman Khan's show was over, you're mistaken.

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Kunickka Sadanand, Neelam Giri, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Gaurav Khanna have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination.