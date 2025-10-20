Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Today: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali Or...

Bigg Boss 19 voting trends (October 21): Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19, themed "gharwalon ki sarkar," continues to captivate audiences with its intense drama. The show's diverse contestants bring unique dynamics, leading to frequent clashes and alliances. Recently, the weekend episode hosted by Salman provided a significant wake-up call for the housemates.

During this episode, Salman addressed Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, Armaan Mallik, and Farhana Bhatt, offering them crucial insights that could impact their strategies. Additionally, Abhishek Bajaj received a warning about his aggressive behaviour, while Shehbaz Badesha was cautioned against overstepping boundaries in humour. Interestingly, due to Diwali festivities, there were no eliminations last weekend.

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Got Nominated In Week 9?

The latest nominations task involved a chain process initiated by Kunickaa Sadanand. In this task, each nominated or saved contestant had the power to nominate or save another participant. This continued until four contestants faced eviction.

According to reports circulating online, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali are the four contestants nominated for eviction in week 9. Notably, Gaurav finds himself nominated for the second week in a row. It remains to be seen if he can avoid eviction this time around.

Who Will Get Highest Votes In Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Voting Trends?

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming nominations task is palpable among fans and contestants alike. With no eliminations during the Diwali weekend, all eyes are on how these nominations will affect the dynamics within the house.

According to Filmibeat's poll, Gaurav Khanna is expected to get the highest votes from the audience on JioHotstar. Baseer Ali takes the second spot while Pranit More secures the third spot in the latest set of Bigg Boss 19 online voting results.

However, viewers need to take the Bigg Boss 19 voting trends with a pinch of salt as things can change at any given point of time. Salman Khan will announce the elimination results on Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss has been a rollercoaster of emotions and strategies. As contestants navigate through alliances and rivalries, viewers eagerly await each episode to see who will emerge victorious in this high-stakes game.