Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Today: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Mridul, Awez Or Nagma

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Today (September 10): Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Bigg Boss season 19 is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, excitement and entertainment. Things have turned interesting following the entry of the first wildcard contestant.

"The makers are all set to spice things up with the introduction of the first wildcard contestant. Shehbaz Badesha, who generated fewer votes than Mridul Tiwari during the premiere episode, has finally entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. He has studied the game well, and will play accordingly. It remains to be seen if he will be able to sustain himself in the show for long or not," our khabri told Filmibeat.

Take a Poll

WHO WILL GET HIGHEST VOTES IN BIGG BOSS 19 VOTING? ONLINE VOTING RESULTS WEEK 3

Wondering who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss season 19? The makers added a new twist when they directly nominated Awez Darbar and Nagma for eviction. The lovebirds were nominated and disqualifieded from the task because of Abhishek Bajaj.

According to the poll conducted by Filmibeat, Mridul Tiwari is expected to garner the maximum votes from the audience. Bigg Boss 19 online voting trends indicate that Mridul is expected to beat Awez Darbar, Natalia and Nagma in the Bigg Boss season 19 voting race.

Viewers need to take the Bigg Boss 19 voting trends with a pinch of salt as things can change overnight. The host will announce the Bigg Boss 19 elimination voting results on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

As Salman Khan is busy with the shoot of his new film Battle of Galwan, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will take over the hosting duties for week three. The two Bollywood actors will promote their upcoming movie Jolly LLB 3, which is slated to release on September 19, 2025.