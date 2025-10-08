Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Today: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Or Ashnoor

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 voting trends today: Television audiences are once again captivated by the drama of Big Boss 19 airing on Colors TV. Hosted by Salman Khan, this season premiered in August and quickly became a hot topic. The show features intense confrontations, emotional moments, and unexpected alliances that have kept fans engaged and social media buzzing.

This season's lineup includes well-known personalities such as Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, and Mridul Tiwari. Each contestant brings their unique flair to the house's chaos.

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination: Who Will Get Evicted From Bigg Boss Season 19?

As the show enters its sixth week, tensions inside the Bigg Boss house are at an all-time high. This week’s nominations include Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri. One of these contestants will face eviction during the upcoming weekend.

The power to decide who stays or leaves now lies with the viewers. The ardent fans can vote until Friday, October 10 at 10 AM to determine which contestant will exit the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends October 9

As anticipation builds for Weekend Ka Vaar, fan predictions and voting trends dominate social media discussions. According to current trends from unofficial online polls and fan forums, Mridul Tiwari leads with the most votes. Baseer Ali follows closely behind with strong fan support.

Ashnoor Kaur has managed to secure a stable position in the middle ranks. However, Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, and Neelam Giri are struggling at the bottom of the chart with fewer votes. These figures reflect fan-based discussions rather than official results from the show.

The real suspense will unfold during Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday, October 12 when Salman Khan announces who will leave the Bigg Boss house. Until then, fans continue to rally behind their favourites in what has become one of the most unpredictable weeks of this season.