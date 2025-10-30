Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 10: Malti, Neelam, Amaal or Kunikcaa - Who Is In Bottom 3 For Eviction?

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 10 Update: Bigg Boss 19, which is being hosted by Salman Khan, has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house and there are no second thoughts about it. The show started with an interesting line up of contestants and each one has added a new flavour to the game as they make sure to secure a position in the house. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a major twist in the game with a double elimination. Yes! Much to everyone's surprise, Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali were eliminated which did change the dynamics in the show.

While Farrhana Bhatt broke into tears post Nehal's elimination, her equations in the house have been under the radar. On the other hand, the recent nominations task witnessed another twist because of Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. The duo, often touted to be a rumoured couple in the house, was caught discussing without wearing a mic despite several warnings. This left Bigg Boss quite furious and he gave captain Mridul an option to decide if the duo should be nominated for eviction. However, while Mridul chose to give Ashnoor and Abhishek a chance, Bigg Boss came with another twist in the game

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated In Week 10?

As Mridul saved Ashnoor and Abhishek, all other contestants were nominated for eviction in week 10 including Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik and Gaurav Khanna. This undoubtedly made it an interesting fight for survival

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 10: Who Are In Bottom Three?

As fans have been in voting trends, the voting trends suggest that Pranit and Farhanna are leading as of now. However, it is a fight for votes between Kunickaa, Neelam, Amaal and Malti. In fact, the recent voting trends suggest that Kunikcaa, Amaal and Neelam are currently in bottom three and are in danger zone for eviction

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is witnessing an intense fight for the next captaincy ahead of the weekend ka vaar. While the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to take up the captaincy, it will be interesting to see who will replace Mridul as the next captain of the show.