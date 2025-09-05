Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 2 Today: Mridul Safe, Who Will Be In Bottom 3 Danger Ahead Of Weekend Ka Vaar

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 2 Update: Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing a lot of drama during the second week. The new season of the reality show, which has 16 contestants in the house, has been bringing forth the realities of the all the contestants and it is definitely keeping the audience hooked. From groups being formed to Kunickaa Sadanand being sacked from captaincy, Baseer Ali becoming the new captain and several heated tiffs, the second week of Bigg Boss 19 has been quite happening and paced up.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated In Week 2?

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19, which had no elimination during the first weekend ka vaar, witnessed an interesting nomination round which changed the dynamics of the house. For the uninitiated, five contestants have been nominated for elimination in week 2. These include Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar and Mridul Tiwari. To note, among all the nominated contestants, Tanya Mittal is the only contestant who has been nominated for the second consecutive week.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is In Bottom Three?

While Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house, there have been endless speculations about who will be eliminated from the show in the second week. According to the recent voting trend, Mridul has received the highest number of votes and is likely to be safe from elimination. On the other hand, the recent voting trends suggest that Amaal, Tanya and Kunickaa are in the danger as they are in the bottom three at the moment.

Meanwhile, Mridul Tiwari has been making headlines as he got injured during the recent captaincy task. The YouTuber was apparently hit by someone elbow following which his lips started bleeding and he had to leave the task mid way.

Let us know in the comment section below, which contestant are you voting for.