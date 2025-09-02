Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 2: Mridul, Tanya Or Amaal- Who Will Get Highest Votes? Filmibeat Poll

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 voting trends: Things have intensified inside the BB 19 house in the second week. While the first week was all about adjusting, the contestants have taken things a notch higher after Salman Khan schooled them on Weekend Ka Vaar. From Farrhana Bhatt lashing out at Baseer Ali to Kunicikaa Sadanand losing her captaincy, the second week has been loaded with drama, tiffs and fights.

Farhana Bhatt has been making waves ever since she re-entered the show. She needs to thank Gaurav Khanna as the Anupamaa star decided to bring her back by sacrificing half of the weekly ration. Just when we thought that Bigg Boss 19 was lacking the entertainment quotient, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal amped up the drama level with their antics.

WHO WILL GET HIGHEST VOTES IN BIGG BOSS 19 VOTING ONLINE TRENDS?

According to a poll conducted by Filmibeat, Mridul Tiwari is expected to get the maximum votes from the audience. He is leading the Filmibeat poll, proving that the fans are loving his bond with Natalia.

In a surprising development, Tanya Mittal registered more votes than Amaal Malik and Awez Darbar.

Viewers should take the Bigg Boss 19 voting trends with a pinch of salt as things can change within a fraction of a minute. The Bigg Boss 19 online voting trends indicate the popularity of the contestants and their fan following among the audience. Bigg Boss season 19 online voting is available on JioHotstar.

Salman Khan will announce the actual BB 19 elimination results during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Viewers need to wait for the Sunday episode to know who will get evicted from the reality show.