Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 3: Mridul, Natalia, Awez or Nagma; Who Is Safe Ahead Of Weekend Ka Vaar?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 3: Bigg Boss 19 is looking forward to the third weekend ka vaar this weekend and as fans are excited for the drama, there have been speculations about the upcoming eviction as well. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 19, which premiered on August 24 with the theme gharwalon ki sarkaar, has witnessed no elimination in two weeks so far. However, it is going to be different this week and one contestant will have to walk out of the house.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Nominated In Week 3?

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed quite an interesting nominations task wherein the housemates were divided in 7 jodis and were assigned a task to count 19 minutes. As per the rule, the jodi who will be farthest from 19 minutes will be nominated for eviction. While Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek were nominated for being farthest from 19 minutes, the nomination task took a twist after Abhishek Bajaj broke a rule. To note, Abhishek Bajaj was seen trying to help Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar during the nomination task following which the duo was disqualified and nominated directly by Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 3: Who Is Safe?

Needless to say, fans are leaving no stone unturned to save their favourite contestant from eviction. Amid the speculations, one contestant is currently safe from eviction as per the voting trends. It happens to be Mridul Tiwari who is topping the voting trends and is likely to be safe from eviction with the help of the audience's votes. While the eviction will be announced during the weekend ka vaar, it will be interesting to see if Mridul can maintain the top position in voting trends until the weekend ka var.

Meanwhile, Mridul Tiwari recently made headlines on Bigg Boss 19 after she got into an ugly fight with Shehbaz Badesha. Things got ugly after they started abusing each other. However, the housemates later intervened and resolved the matter.