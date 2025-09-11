Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 3: Who Is In Bottom Three? Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Or Natalia

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 3 Bottom Three: The excitement for Bigg Boss 19's third weekend is palpable, with fans eagerly anticipating the drama and eviction. The show, which started on August 24 with the theme "gharwalon ki sarkaar," has yet to see any eliminations in this season. Yes! The initial two weeks on Bigg Boss 19 went by with no elimination and now this weekend ka vaar is expected to be a game changer. After all, this week one contestant will be leaving the house on Bigg Boss 19.

In an intriguing twist during the nominations task, housemates were paired into seven pairs and given the challenge of counting exactly 19 minutes. The pair furthest from this time would face eviction. Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek found themselves nominated after failing to meet the time requirement. On the other hand, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were nominated directly by Bigg Boss after Abhishek Bajaj broke the rule of the task and helped them. Ever since the nominations were announced and four contestants (Mridul, Natalia, Awez and Nagma) were nominated, fans have been voting in large numbers.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 3: Who Are In Bottom Three?

It is a tough fight to survive in Bigg Boss 19. According to voting trends, Awez, Natalia and Nagma are struggling for votes and are in the danger zone. Yes! The trio is in the bottom three at the moment and it will be interesting to see who will become the first contestant to bid adieu to Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Update

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of weekend ka vaar of Bigg Boss 19 will be witnessing a huge twist as Salman Khan will not be hosting the popular reality show. While the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is occupied with the shooting of Battle of Galwan, Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar will be hosted by Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar who will be coming to promote their upcoming movie Jolly LLB 3. Interestingly, Arshad will be hosting Bigg Boss after over 18 years.

