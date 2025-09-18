Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 4: Abhishek, Baseer, Pranit, Nehal or Ashnoor; Who Is In Bottom Three?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Today Week 4: The fourth week of Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing endless drama which has managed to keep the audience hooked and brimming with an opinion. While Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar's double elimination did change the game inside Bigg Boss house, the contestants are putting their best foot forward to secure a place in the house. Amid this the recent nomination task on Bigg Boss 19 has left everyone shocked and brought true colours of several contestants.

In a twist on Bigg Boss 19, the housemates were caught off guard when Bigg Boss asked them to save two contestants from nomination instead of discussing who to nominate. This unexpected change in the game plan came after Bigg Boss slammed the contestants for openly discussing the nominations. The twist in the nominations task altered the dynamics within the house and while Neelam Giri was the highest voted contestant for nominations earlier, this new twist turned in her favour and he got highest votes to be saved from nominations. As a result, Bigg Boss 19 saw 5 contestants nominated in week 4.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 4: Who Are Nominated?

For the uninitiated, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali and Pranit More have been nominated after they got 0 or 1 votes during the nomination task. In fact, Baseer and Abhishek were quite heartbroken after they got no votes in their favour to save them.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is In Bottom Three In Week 4?

According to a viral tweet on social media about Big Boss 19 voting trends, Nehal, Ashnoor and Pranit are currently in the danger zone as they are in the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bajaj is making the headlines as he has managed to win the captaincy task and emerge as the new captain of Bigg Boss 19. It will be interesting to see if he will be able to escape the eviction during the 4th weekend ka vaar.