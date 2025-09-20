Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 4: Who Is Safe Ahead Of WKV? Abhishek, Baseer, Nehal, Ashnoor or Pranit

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 4 Update: The fourth week of Bigg Boss 19 has been filled with drama, captivating the audience and sparking opinions. The double elimination of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar shifted the dynamics in the house. Contestants are now striving hard to secure their positions. Amidst this, a recent nomination task on Bigg Boss 19 shocked everyone, revealing the true nature of several contestants. In a surprising twist, Bigg Boss instructed housemates to save two contestants from nominations instead of discussing who to nominate. This unexpected change came after Bigg Boss reprimanded them for openly talking about nominations.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed another twist in the game during the recent captaincy task. After Amaal Mallik's captaincy came to an end, it was a tough fight for captaincy between Abhishek Bajaj, Zeishan Quadri, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal. After an interesting fight, Abhishek emerged as the new captain on the house. However, as Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar has been approaching, there have been speculations about which nominated contestants is safe this week

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Nominated In Week 4?

For the uninitiated, the unexpected nominations task caught everyone off guard and forced them to rethink their strategies. Contestants had to quickly adapt to the new rules, which added tension and excitement within the house. As a result, 5 contestants were nominated this week including Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama and Pranit More.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 4: Who Is Safe?

Ever since the nominations have been announced, fans have ben voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestant. Amid all the speculations about the upcoming eviction, one contestant is currently safe from eviction as per the voting trends. As per the recent voting trends, Baseer Ali is topping the voting trends and is clearly safe from eviction with the help of the audience's votes. While the eviction will be announced during the weekend ka vaar by host Salman Khan, it will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss 19 will be coming with a new twist in the game.

Meanwhile, Baseer is also making headlines as he got into an argument with Gaurav Khanna as he called out the Anupamaa star for not being active in the game.