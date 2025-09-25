Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 5: Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav, Mridul, Neelam or Awez; Who Is In Bottom Three?

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Today Week 5: Bigg Boss 19 has been a rollercoaster of emotions, captivating both the participants and the audience. The show, now a month into its journey, has seen many ups and downs. Recently, during the "weekend ka vaar" episode with Salman Khan, Gaurav Khanna faced criticism for his passive approach in the game. This episode also saw Salman addressing Ashnoor Kaur's alleged insincere relationship with Abhishek Bajaj, advising Abhishek to be cautious. Adding to the drama, Bigg Boss introduced a significant twist by sending Nehal Chudasama to a secret room.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated In Week 5?

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a massive twist in the game after six contestants were nominated for elimination. It happened after the housemates were divided into two teams - Team Pranit and Team Shehbaz. While each team had to do commentary on live footage in three rounds, the team losing the task was nominated for the eviction. These included Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari and Neelam Giri. Fans are leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite contestants

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is In Bottom Three In Week 5?

As per the voting trends, it is a tough fight for survival between Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Awez Darbar at the moment. Among these, Awez, Neelam and Ashnoor are currently in the bottom three and in the danger zone.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor Kaur has been making headlines after she was called out for faking her friendship with Abhishek Bajaj by host Salman Khan. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor warned Abhishek for his bonds in the house and slammed Ashnoor for not saving Abhishek when needed.

Let us know which contestant you are rooting for and want to save on Bigg Boss 19 this week.