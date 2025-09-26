Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 5: Who Is Safe Ahead Of WKV? - Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav, Mridul, Neelam or Awez



Bigg Boss 19 Today Voting Trends Week 5 Update: Bigg Boss 19 never fails to keep the audience intrigued. The new season, which is being hosted by Salman Khan, came with an interesting line up of contestants and the theme of gharwalon ki sarkar and it has been truly a roller coaster ride of emotions. Bigg Boss 19 has witnessed some strong builds building in the house along with some aggressive fights, the nominations and the eliminations and everything in the show has managed to grab the eyeballs. Interestingly, week 5 of Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a lot of drama with Nehal Chudasama operating from the secret room.

In fact, the show witnessed an unusual nominations task wherein the contestants were divided into two teams (team Shehbaz Badesha and team Pranit More) and each time they had to come in pairs with the captain in three rounds. The team which lost the task (as per Nehal's judgement) were nominated. As a result, team Pranit, which had captain Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur and Mirdul Tiwari, were nominated for elimination, and it emerged as a tough fight for survival

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 5: Who Is Safe?

Amid the speculations about the upcoming eviction, one contestant is currently safe from eviction as per the recent voting trends. Wondering who he is? It happens to be Pranit More who is topping the voting trends ahead of the weekend ka vaar. As per the voting trends, Pranit is likely to be safe from eviction with the help of the audience's votes. It will be interesting to see if Pranit can maintain the lead until the weekend ka vaar.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is In Bottom Three In Week 5?

Currently, the competition is intense among Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Awez Darbar. Based on voting patterns, these contestants are battling to stay in the game. Presently, Awez, Neelam, and Ashnoor find themselves in the bottom three positions, placing them at risk of elimination.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna is making headlines as he has emerged as the top contender for captaincy along with Farhana Bhatt. It will be interesting to see if Gaurav can beat Farhana and become the new captain of Bigg Boss 19.