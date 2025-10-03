Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 6: Who Will Get Eliminated? Bottom 2 Contestants Are...

Bigg Boss 19 voting results week 6: Bigg Boss 19 is currently in its sixth week, and the drama inside the house is escalating. With Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, and Awez Darbar already evicted, the competition is heating up. The season's theme, "gharwalon ki Sarkar," keeps contestants engaged with various tasks and unexpected twists.

In an exciting turn of events, Farhana Bhatt became the captain for the first time this week. Her leadership sparked conflicts with Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, and Ashnoor Kaur, stirring opinions among viewers. As captain, Farhana received a special power to nominate one contestant directly for elimination. She chose Ashnoor Kaur for this week's nominations.

Apart from Ashnoor's nomination by Farhana, other contestants facing potential eviction include Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, and Amaal Mallik. This lineup suggests a challenging week ahead as they battle to stay in the game.

Bigg Boss 19: Bottom Two Contestants

Speculation surrounds this week's eviction as voting trends reveal Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More and Nehal Chudasama are struggling for votes. These three currently find themselves in the bottom three positions. Their fate hangs in the balance as viewers decide who stays and who goes.

The competitive spirit continues with an intense captaincy task underway in Bigg Boss 19. Fans eagerly await to see who will rise as the new leader of the house and which contestant will be next to exit BB19.