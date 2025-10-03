Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 6: Zeishan, Kunickaa, Tanya or Nehal; Who Is In Bottom Three?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 6: Bigg Boss 19 is in the sixth week at the moment and it has been witnessing an endless dose of drama in the house. Three contestants are already out of the game including Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek and Awez Darbar and the game inside the BB house is getting intense with every day. Bigg Boss 19 came with an interesting theme of gharwalon ki Sarkar and the makers are making sure to keep the contestants hooked with the tasks and twists in the game.

Interestingly, week 6 witnessed a lot of dhamaka with Farhana Bhatt becoming the captain for the first time. Her constant tiffs with Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali and Ashnoor Kaur left everyone brimming with an opinion. On the other hand, Farhana, being a captain, brought a major twist in the nominations task. This happened after Farhana was given a special power to nominate one person directly for elimination. Taking the opportunity, Farhana nominated Ashnoor Kaur directly.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated in Week 6?

After Ashnoor's elimination, other contestants nominated this week include Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama and Amaal Mallik. Needless to say, it is going to be a tough fight for survival on Bigg Boss 19 this week.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are In Bottom Three In Week 6?

Interestingly, there are speculations about the upcoming eviction. Amid this, the recent voting trends suggest that Tanya, Zeishan, Kunickaa and Nehal are currently struggling for votes. In fact, Tanya, Kunickaa and Nehal are currently in the danger zone and are in the bottom three at the moment.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to have an interesting twist in the game as the show is witnessing a very competitive captaincy task in the house. It will be interesting to see who will emerge as the new captain of the house and who will be the next contestant to leave BB19.