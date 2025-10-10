Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 7: Mridul, Ashnoor, Neelam Or Zeishan; Who Is In Bottom Three?



Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 7 Update: Bigg Boss 19, which is in the 7th week at the moment has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house. The show, which came with the theme of gharwalon ki Sarkar along with an interesting line up of contestants, has been witnessing an intense fight to survive in the house. With three eliminations so far (Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar), and two wild card entries (Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar) so far, each day is coming with a new twist which has been keeping the contestants on their toes and the audience quite hooked

Interestingly, while Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a no elimination in week 6, there have been speculations about who will be out of the game in week 7. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed an interesting nominations task where Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar got to nominate contestants. The nominations task came with a lot of drama and arguments, 6 contestants were nominated for eviction this week making the fight to survive intense and interesting.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated In Week 7?

To note, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More and Baseer Ali have been nominated in week 7 on Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Who Is In Bottom Three In Week 7?

As per the voting trends, Zeishan, Ashnoor and Neelam are currently in bottom three and are struggling to get votes. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of Bigg Boss 19 ahead of Diwali celebrations.

Meanwhile, Malti Chahar, who has been the recent wildcard contestant, has managed to create a chaos in the house post her entry and is gradually emerging as a good player. On the other hand, there are speculations about who will be becoming the next captain of the house to replace Farhana.