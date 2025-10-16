Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 8: Malti, Mridul, Neelam Or Gaurav - Who Is In Bottom Three?

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 8: Bigg Boss 19 has been a whirlwind of drama, with its unique theme of "gharwalon ki sarkar" keeping viewers hooked. The season features an intriguing mix of contestants, each adding their own twist to the game. The house is currently split into two groups, leading to daily tests of relationships. Nominations and eliminations frequently shift the dynamics within the house. The recent "weekend ka vaar" episode with Salman Khan provided contestants with some much-needed reality checks.

Interestingly, Malti Chahar received the most red flags, while Neelam Giri was criticized for her weak presence in the house. Tanya Mittal was also called out by Salman Khan for repeatedly using the sympathy card. Amidst all this drama, Zeeshan Quadri's elimination shocked everyone. Zeeshan Quadri's exit came after he found himself in the danger zone alongside Ashnoor Kaur. His departure sparked a flurry of opinions among fans, who are now eagerly speculating about the next eliminations in the week 8.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are In Nominations In Week 8?

After an exciting nomination task, four contestants have been nominated for elimination including Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Neelam Giri and Mridul Tiwari. This happens to be a tough fight for elimination this week ahead of Diwali celebrations

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are In Bottom Three?

As fans have been voting in large numbers, there are three contestants are in danger zone. According to the voting trends, Malti Chahar, Neelam Giri and Mridul Tiwari are currently in bottom three and are struggling for votes. As these three contestants are in danger zone for elimination, it will be interesting to see who will be out this week.

Meanwhile, Malti Chahar has left everyone brimming with her opinion with her recent performance during the ration task which resulted in the contestants losing 11 items. On the other hand, her frequent tiffs with Nehal Chudasama often raise a lot of eyebrows.