Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 9: Baseer, Gaurav, Nehal or Pranit - Who Is In Bottom 3 For Eviction?



Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has been a whirlwind of drama since its launch. The theme "gharwalon ki sarkar" adds an intriguing layer to the show. Contestants from various backgrounds bring their unique flair, leading to a house divided into groups. This division tests relationships daily. Recently, the weekend ka vaar episode with Salman provided contestants with crucial reality checks. During the weekend ka vaar, Salman addressed Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, Armaan Mallik, and Farhana Bhatt. He offered them significant insights that could impact their strategies in the game.

Additionally, Salman cautioned Abhishek Bajaj about his aggressive behaviour and warned Shehbaz Badesha against overstepping boundaries under the guise of humour. In an unexpected turn of events, there was no elimination this weekend due to Diwali festivities. This twist has heightened anticipation for the upcoming nominations task among viewers and contestants alike. In fact, Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing a major twist in the dynamics in the house as old bonds are being tested big time especially between Nehal Chudasama and Farhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri. Amid this, there have been speculations about the upcoming eviction

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated In Week 9?

In an interesting nomination task, 4 contestants have been nominated for eviction on Bigg Boss 19 in week 9. These include Nehal, Baseer, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More and it turned out to be an interesting fight for survival

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Who Is In Bottom 3 In Week 9?

As fans have been voting in large numbers, there are major speculations about who are likely to be out of the game this week. Amid this as per the voting trends, Gaurav, Baseer and Nehal are in the danger zone this week as their are struggling to get votes and are in danger zone as of now on Bigg Boss 19.

Meanwhile, Nehal and Farhanna's split has left everyone in immense shock and the latter's closeness with Malti Chahar has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Let us know in the comment section which contestant you are supporting on Bigg Boss 19.