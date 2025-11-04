Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Who Will Get HIGHEST Votes? Gaurav Vs Ashnoor Vs Abhishek. Winner Is

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends November 4: Salman Khan's reality show is inching closer towards its grand finale. Bigg Boss season 19 has managed to create ripples in the digital space, emerging as one of the most successful properties on JioHotstar. After Criminal Justice 4 and Special OPs 2, the leading OTT platform delivered another hit in the form of Bigg Boss 19.

A reliable source told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss 19 is heading towards its grand finale, and the makers want to take things to the next level. Expect shocking twists in the last leg of the game as the contestants have to battle it out amongst themselves to claim victory. From mid-week evictions to an internal voting twist, the channel and the production house have planned to take things a notch higher. Only the best contestants would be able to reach the finale, and the race has now intensified."

Who Will Get Highest Votes In Bigg Boss 19 Online Voting Results?

Five contestants have been nominated for elimination in the current week. Unlike normal nomination tasks, the makers added a new twist in the tale, giving the housemates an opportunity to save others instead of nominating celebrities.

Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri found themselves in the danger zone. One of them will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

According to Filmibeat's poll, Gaurav Khanna is leading the Bigg Boss 19 online voting results with a good margin, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur have also secured enough votes to be in top three.

However, Farrhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri have to fight it out to safeguard themselves from Bigg Boss 19 elimination.

Last week, Pranit More got eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 due to health issues. He is expected to make a return to the show, but there's no official confirmation about his comeback.